Missing Student Found Dead In UP

Saharanpur: Body of a missing class 12 student was found in Deoband area here with stab wounds, police said on Tuesday.
Pankaj Kumar, a resident of village Kanhahedi in Charthawal area, went missing on September 30. A missing complaint was filed by his aunt, Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Jain said.
Kumar's body was found on Monday night and sent for postmortem.
