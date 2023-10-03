Missing Student Found Dead In UP | PTI/Representative

Saharanpur: Body of a missing class 12 student was found in Deoband area here with stab wounds, police said on Tuesday.

Pankaj Kumar, a resident of village Kanhahedi in Charthawal area, went missing on September 30. A missing complaint was filed by his aunt, Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Jain said.

Kumar's body was found on Monday night and sent for postmortem.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)