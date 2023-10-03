 Missing Student Found Dead In UP
Missing Student Found Dead In UP

A missing complaint was filed by his aunt, Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Jain said.

PTI
Updated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Missing Student Found Dead In UP

Saharanpur: Body of a missing class 12 student was found in Deoband area here with stab wounds, police said on Tuesday.

Pankaj Kumar, a resident of village Kanhahedi in Charthawal area, went missing on September 30. A missing complaint was filed by his aunt, Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Jain said.

Kumar's body was found on Monday night and sent for postmortem.

