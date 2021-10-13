Mira Bhayandar: RBK school organizes 'virtual sports day' amid COVID-19

That COVID-19 has disrupted the lives of students and education cycles across the world is known. That COVID-19 has taken ‘Sports’ from an outdoor activity to a bedroom’ is yet to be heard of, especially if it’s the annual sports festival at a school.

But, the RBK School in Mira Road decided to do the impossible. Not wanting its students to miss out on the annual sports day, the school ran a series of sporting events since August this year - which meant students were participating in various sporting events in the bedrooms, dining rooms, and competing for the same. Some of these activities included One Feet Equity, Tee- Juggle, Wall Squats, Headstand, Hula Hoop Twirl, Skip to Win, and Muscular Endurance sports.

The ‘sporting’ schedule began on August 29 precisely and culminated in a grand sports day event this week, bringing in new cheer and excitement to the students and their parents, and of course, the school authorities.

"The selection rounds were conducted on the Google Meet platform. The Finals took place on the school ground. It was also recorded and streamed on October 11 on the School's official YouTube channel,” the physical education teacher in the school who did not want to be named, told FPJ.

RBK School principal, Ms Nalini Shetty thought of the virtual sports day when her music and physical education teachers suggested the idea. “The purpose behind this concept was to bring back the excitement and the spirit of sportsmanship, which the students missed during the pandemic," she said.

Organizing an event from home requires the active participation of both parents and students. To make sure it was a lively and fair fest, the teachers put in tremendous efforts. . The music teacher added: "At first, parents were curious about how the school was to conduct the event. The experienced teachers self-performed and recorded their instructional videos and showed the students what they were expected to do. Every teacher demonstrated how the event would be as productive as it would have been on the school ground."

Based on what the physical education teacher said, the interested students registered themselves via Google Forms. Later, the virtual elimination round from Grade 1 to 12 occurred online using the Google Meet platform for a month. "24 events happened online like One Feet Equity, Tee- Juggle, Wall Squats, Headstand, Hula Hoop Twirl, Skip to Win, Muscular Endurance (Push-ups & Crunches), etc," he added.

Other than the students, parents were curious to see the fest pan out, too."It was exciting to know that the sports fest conducted by the school will be online. My family was anxious to watch children participate in the event. The initiative taken by the school is highly appreciated." said Amit Shah, parent of a student in the primary section.

Another parent Daniel Nadar said that the virtual sports event was simply awesome. “It was a great initiative taken by the school and the teachers for encouraging our children to be sporty even during this pandemic. The events displayed online were truly one of a kind,” he said.

On October 11, the finals took place on the school ground bearing all the COVID-19 norms in mind. The students selected from the virtual event were to perform for the finals in the school. Winners were awarded certificates and medals at the end of the fest. This innovative way of conducting the sports day brought in extra laughs and renewed vigour in students. Not only did it snap them out of the long lull, but they have also begun to look forward to school with great gusto, once again.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 07:03 PM IST