Minor held for making false bomb threat to delay exams

Bengaluru: A minor school student was apprehended by the Karnataka Police on Tuesday for allegedly making a false bomb threat on the D.K. Shivakumar-owned National Hill View Public School.

DCP (West) Laxman Nimbargi claimed that the young child had intended to delay exams when he sent the bomb threat via email. Nimbargi argued that since the accused is a minor, no information can be disclosed in accordance with the law and Supreme Court rules.

The incident, which was discovered on Monday, caused parents of the thousands of pupils who attend the school to become alarmed. The threat letter was delivered to the school's management on Sunday.

Soon, concerned parents assembled outside the school where Shivakumar's daughter Ishwarya assured that everything was under control. Later, the school administration issued a holiday and sent the pupils home.

The police are treating the situation seriously, according to Home Minister Araga Jnanedra, after the miscreants recently threatened Bengaluru's educational institutions with fake bomb threats.