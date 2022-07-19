e-Paper Get App

Minor held for making false bomb threat to delay exams

The school administration issued a holiday and sent the pupils home

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
ians

Bengaluru: A minor school student was apprehended by the Karnataka Police on Tuesday for allegedly making a false bomb threat on the D.K. Shivakumar-owned National Hill View Public School.

DCP (West) Laxman Nimbargi claimed that the young child had intended to delay exams when he sent the bomb threat via email. Nimbargi argued that since the accused is a minor, no information can be disclosed in accordance with the law and Supreme Court rules.

The incident, which was discovered on Monday, caused parents of the thousands of pupils who attend the school to become alarmed. The threat letter was delivered to the school's management on Sunday.

Soon, concerned parents assembled outside the school where Shivakumar's daughter Ishwarya assured that everything was under control. Later, the school administration issued a holiday and sent the pupils home.

The police are treating the situation seriously, according to Home Minister Araga Jnanedra, after the miscreants recently threatened Bengaluru's educational institutions with fake bomb threats.

Read Also
NIRF 2022: Mumbai University makes it to the top 50
article-image
HomeEducationMinor held for making false bomb threat to delay exams

RECENT STORIES

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

PM Modi and Amit Shah are giving support to BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde in...

PM Modi and Amit Shah are giving support to BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde in...

Subodh Jaiswal opposes PIL seeking his removal as CBI chief, says it's been filed out of 'vendetta'...

Subodh Jaiswal opposes PIL seeking his removal as CBI chief, says it's been filed out of 'vendetta'...

See pic: England all-rounder Ben Stokes takes the field for the last time in ODIs

See pic: England all-rounder Ben Stokes takes the field for the last time in ODIs