Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has extended the date of NEET-MDS 2022 by 4-6 weeks and the date of completion of compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses is fixed at 31st July instead of 31st March this year.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 05:33 PM IST