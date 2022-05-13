Mindler with PUMA launches 'Corporate Experience' program for students

Mindler, career guidance and mentorship platform for students, has recently unveiled its experiential program that aims to help students aged 15 to 20 years learn new-age skills from the top corporates.

In collaboration with sports brand PUMA, the ed-tech company has launched a ‘Corporate Experience’ program that enables students to understand how a global giants like PUMA markets its products and earn a certificate of internship, it said in a press statement.

The program offers students an opportunity to upskill themselves through a hybrid program which focuses on Strategic Marketing, Branding, Advertising, and Market Research among other core skills.

The Program will be delivered in a hybrid format where students can learn concepts in a self-paced manner at their convenience and doubts can be solved through live sessions by industry experts from Mindler and PUMA respectively.

The program module contains simulations and role-play to help students understand how it is to work in the marketing department at PUMA.

This month-long Corporate Experience is accessible to the students from the comfort of their home, and is a chance to add enormous value to their resumé as students will earn a Certificate and Internship Letter from PUMA along with a comprehensive experience report at the end of the program, the statement added.

Peer-to-peer learning will form a critical part of the program. Students will be expected to create a marketing plan and an ad campaign for a product launch that would be presented to PUMA.

Sharing his views on the launch, Pratham Sutaria, the brain behind the product (Founder of Immrse, recently acquired by Mindler) said, “Our collaboration with PUMA will provide students an opportunity to understand how PUMA markets its products and creates ad campaigns.”

Sharing her views on the program, Eesha Bagga Bhargava, Director at Mindler said, “The program is very much in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Getting a global brand like PUMA on board just validates what we are trying to do here.”

Commenting on the alliance Vishal Gupta, Executive Director – Retail of PUMA India, said, “Marketing is a critical tool of growth for any company today. Equipping students with expertise in technology-led campaigns at a young age will hold them in good stead.”

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:06 AM IST