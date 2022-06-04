Mild COVID-19 wave at IIT Bombay, students recovering in two days

IIT Bombay | File

Since the increase in COVID-19 cases at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in Powai which has reported over 40 cases in the past 15 days, among staff, residents and students — the students have been recovering within two days, even before their positivity results are out, according to the institute.

All of them have mild symptoms, however, the institute has been observing an average of 10 positive cases daily.

Professor S Sudarshan, Deputy Director of IIT Bombay and head of the Covid Task Force committee, said, “Covid-19 is very mild in this phase, it’s almost like a normal flu with mild fever, cough or cold. There is nothing to worry about it this time, it is not like the last time when Covid-19 hit everyone severely. The students are recovering very fast, within two days they are fine. Sometimes even before their test results come out, their symptoms are gone. This round of Covid is very mild and no one should worry or panic unnecessarily, not just within our institute but also outside.”

“The students are recovering very fast however we are getting an average of 10 new cases every day. But fortunately, nobody needs to be hospitalised, they are just being isolated till they are back in full strength to join back their classes. Even the staff and faculty who are testing positive have been recovering at a fast rate,” Professor Sudarshan added.

Following the surge at the campus all the students and staff members have been directed to wear compulsory masks indoors such as in classrooms and auditoriums. Moreover, isolation facilities are also provided at the campus.

Also, IIT-B has not closed any of its facilities or stopped activities on the premises, and the management is undertaking all the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The institute has asked students, staff members and residents to isolate themselves if they develop any symptoms and contact IIT hospital for advice and assistance. According to the official mail to the campus residents, hostel residents who test positive will be accommodated in the hospital or isolation wings.