MIET students innovate wireless EV charging

Electric vehicles, like diesel and gasoline vehicles, will now be able to travel great distances, thanks to the brainchild of two Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology students (MIET).

Electric vehicles will be charged while driving thanks to Sagar Kumar and Rohit Rajbhar's invention of the Wireless Electric Vehicles Charging System.

They stated that electric vehicles are on the roads to save the environment, but that due to a lack of charging stations, the vehicles are unable to go great distances. As a result, people encounter a slew of issues.

"We had thought of the idea of Wireless Electric Vehicles Charging System long ago but were facing difficulties as we were not getting help from any quarter," Rohit said.

"But when we contacted Atal Community Innovation Centre, our project got selected and we got funds and a lab for making a prototype, due to which the work is being carried out with ease," Rohit added.

MIET vice-chairman Puneet Agarwal said: "Our college (in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh) houses the Atal Community Innovation Centre, where students can innovate. We try to extend all possible help for their ideas."

Senior scientist from the Regional Science and Technology Centre, Mahadev Pandey said this technique works on an electromagnetic force system.

A very good innovation has been made in the public interest, he added.

This technique can be a partner in the development of the country, provided its range is enhanced, he said.