Microsoft partners with British Council to enhance employability skills for 4 lakh Indian youths

New Delhi: The British Council and the Microsoft India have collaborated for a three-years partnership program to enhance employment avenues for Indian youths. The Program, ‘English Skills for Youth' aims to enhance the life opportunities of young people, aged 18-25, particularly women, in socio-economically marginalized communities across India. The primary objective of the project is to enhance employability skills for 400,000 youths in the country.

Microsoft and British Council have co-developed this program to impart one of the most in-demand skills – English language – to the students. The program also focuses on other soft skills to equip students to present themselves confidently at job interviews and/or sustain their jobs in companies with a global customer base.

In an attempt to bridge the gender divide in the workplace, the program will have a deliberate intake of 75% women learners.

According to the Microsoft, The ‘English Skills for Youth’ solution will be integrated into rural engineering colleges linked to Microsoft’s existing NGO/partner skilling projects for the underserved. By adopting this innovative approach, the project seeks to benefit 60,000 youth and 600 teachers during the initial three-year pilot phase, with a long-term goal of reaching 400,000 young people engaged in Microsoft Philanthropies funded projects.

Alison Barrett, Director India, British Council, said, "This partnership model brings together expertise in developing the range of skills such as working collaboratively, critical thinking, English communication and soft skills, and leadership skills that are crucial for the age group of 18-25 years to improve their employability opportunities. We are very excited about the long-term positive impact that will be delivered at scale through the expansive network of Microsoft Philanthropies, preparing young women and students to take charge of their learning and livelihoods."

Navtez Bal, executive director, Public Sector, Microsoft India, said, “Bridging the skills gap is foundational to building towards inclusive economic and societal progress in today’s digital economy. Beyond imparting digital skills, it is critical to provide holistic training content including soft skills to jobseekers of tomorrow. We are excited to partner with British Council and have deep impact on the country’s youth with in-demand skills for future-ready jobs.”