Michigan School Student Throws Chair At Teacher In Viral Video, Sparks Outrage Online

Representational Image

A shocking incident unfolded at a high school in Michigan when a 15-year-old student threw a metal chair at her teacher, resulting in her arrest and facing felony charges. The incident, captured in a viral video, showed two students, including the attacker, engaged in an argument while the teacher was seen in the middle trying to diffuse the situation.

Moments later, the student is seen pacing by the door, screaming the student at the opposite end of the class before grabbing up a metal chair and flinging it across the room.The chair struck the teacher, knocking her out instantly while the student continued the attack.

Netizens react:

The video has sparked widespread outrage among netizens who deplored the actions of the students at schools, where incidents of violence have become a common occurrence.

A teacher in Flint, Michigan is knocked unconscious after a student threw a chair at her head. This happened in Flint Community Schools in Michigan pic.twitter.com/T8La7gCgAJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 29, 2023

Reacting to a video, a social media user on X, formerly Twitter, bemoaned the country’s failing school system, where students have lost respect for people in positions of authority.

“The current generation of young people has lost the concept of basic respect for others. And specifically for people in positions of leadership over them. This starts at home. If it doesn't happen there, it's not going to happen in public," said an X user.

“Words cannot describe how HORRIFIED I am seeing a teacher knocked out cold like this by a student. In my day this would have been EXPULSION and ARREST by the local police," remarked another user.

The viral video has had over 21 million views on X, and the school district has begun an investigation into the incident to guarantee student safety and prevent such events in the future.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)