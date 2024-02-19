MICAT 2024 Phase 2 Results Declared: Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Scorecard

The Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad (MICA) has declared the results for MICAT Phase 2, a significant milestone for candidates vying to pursue the Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and PGDM-Communications programs. The release of MICAT 2024 Phase 2 results opens doors for aspirants eagerly awaiting their outcomes.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to access:

Go to mica.ac.in, the official website of MICA.

Look for the 'MICAT Phase 2 score card' section on the website.

Input your application number or login ID along with the password in the subsequent tab.

Click on the 'Login' button to access your MICAT result 2024.

The MICAT 2024 scorecard contains vital information such as the examination date, center, candidate details, marks in four sections, and qualifying status.

Score Normalization Process:

MICA employs a thorough normalization procedure, dividing scores into subsections for both MICAT-Phase 1 and 2.

Statistical methods are utilized to normalize these scores, ensuring fairness in evaluation.

Normalization is carried out separately for each subsection, with qualified candidates' scores considered up to the eligibility point.

This process is applied across all four subsections, covering both MICAT phases.

Composite Score Formula:

The list for group exercises and personal interviews is determined using a composite score formula.

CAT, XAT, or GMAT scores carry 50% weightage, while MICAT scores hold the remaining 50%.

This approach aims to offer a balanced assessment, considering both standardized test scores and MICAT performance.

The declaration of MICAT Phase 2 results and the subsequent steps in the admission process underline MICA's commitment to a fair and transparent selection procedure. Aspirants are encouraged to follow the outlined steps to check their scores and stay updated on further admission-related announcements.