MICAT 2024: Phase 1 Exam Tomorrow; Check Details Here

MICA or Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad |

The Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad, is getting ready for tomorrow, December 2, 2023, which is the MICAT 2024 Phase 1 exam. Prospective candidates can go to mica.ac.in, the official website, to download their admission cards.

For admission to MICA's Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and PGDM in Communication (PGDM-C) programs, passing the MICAT Phase 1 exam is essential. Results for MICAT 2024 are anticipated to be made public on December 21. The computer-based exam will be administered widely with 48 locations across the nation.

Performance in the written MICAT exam, the CAT/XAT/GMAT, the GE, and the personal interview will all be taken into consideration for admission to MICA. The following weights will determine the MICAT 2024 final composite score are 20% for CAT, XAT, and GMAT; thirty percent for MICAT; twenty percent for GE and thirty percent for PI.

MICAT Phase 2 registration is already open and will end on January 16, 2024, for those who are arranging ahead. Scorecards for the Phase 2 exam will be accessible on the official website by February 15, 2024, and the exam is set for January 27, 2024.

How to download admit card?

1. Go to mica.ac.in, the official website.

2. Find and select the 'MICAT Admit Card 2024 for Phase 1' link from the homepage.

3. Type in your application number and password along with any login information.

4. Press 'Submit' to continue.

5. The screen will display the MICAT Admit Card for Phase 1.

6. Save the admit card to your computer, then print it off for your records.