MICA launches new module which covers Metaverse, Blockchain, NFTs

The module ‘Business of Emerging Technology Landscape’ will give an overview of Metaverse, Blockchain, NFTs, and Coins & Tokens that will help students understand these new technologies' business implications before entering the industry.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
As India anticipates an increase in demand for digital products and immersive  elevated experiences, MICA has launched a module giving a deep dive into Metaverse, Blockchain, NFTs,  etc.  

As part of the specialization, second-year students will be able to create their own NFT, create a  metaverse using AR/VR, learn how to build an ideal crypto portfolio, learn the kinds of crypto  coins, the business of NFT, etc.  

Shedding light on the new trends, Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta, President and Director, MICA, said,  “Immersive technology is an addition to human experience and has the potential to transform  consumer-centric business. We have consciously decided to integrate futuristic technology  experience into our curriculum and pedagogy so that students get the required knowledge before  they go out and work. Along with the course offered by MEM area, we have also taken the initiative  to open a lab focusing on metaverse.” 

