MHT CET Result 2023 To Be OUT Tomorrow At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Time Here

MHT CET 2023 Results for PCM and PCB group

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra will announce the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2023 for PCM and PCB groups tomorrow at 11 AM. The Students can check score cards on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

This year, the MHT CET exam for PCM group was conducted between May 9 and May 14, and for the PCB group it were held from May 15 till May 20. The exams were held via online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Once the MHT CET 2023 result is released, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2023 for qualified candidates. Candidates have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET 2023 result.

MHT CET 2023 Results 2022

PCM Group

Registered – 282070

Appeared – 231264

Absent - 50806

81.99 percent of those registered actually appeared

PCB Group

Registered – 323874

Appeared – 236115

Absent – 87759

72.99 percent of those registered actually appeared

Steps to check results MHT CET 2023 Results: