 MHT CET Result 2023 To Be OUT Tomorrow At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Time Here
The Students can check score cards on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Once the MHT CET 2023 result is released, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2023 for qualified candidates.

Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
MHT CET 2023 Results for PCM and PCB group | File

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra will announce the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2023 for PCM and PCB groups tomorrow at 11 AM. The Students can check score cards on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

This year, the MHT CET exam for PCM group was conducted between May 9 and May 14, and for the PCB group it were held from May 15 till May 20. The exams were held via online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Once the MHT CET 2023 result is released, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2023 for qualified candidates. Candidates have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET 2023 result.

MHT CET 2023 Results 2022

PCM Group 
Registered – 282070
Appeared – 231264
Absent - 50806
81.99 percent of those registered actually appeared 

PCB Group 
Registered – 323874
Appeared – 236115
Absent – 87759
72.99 percent of those registered actually appeared

Steps to check results MHT CET 2023 Results:

  • Visit the official website-- mahacet.org or mahacet.in

  • Click on the result link given on the homepage.

  • Enter your credentials such as roll number, hall ticket number and date of birth (DoB).

  • View and download the results for future reference.

MHT CET Result 2023 To Be OUT Tomorrow At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Time Here

