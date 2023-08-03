MHT CET Pharmacy 2023 Merit List Today - Check On ph2023.mahacet.org

MHT CET Pharmacy 2023 Merit List Today | PTI

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has released the merit list for the Pharmacy B.Pharm and Pharm.D courses for the year 2023. Aspiring candidates can now check the merit list on the official website ph2023.mahacet.org. The merit list includes the names of candidates who have qualified for admission to the respective courses in colleges across Maharashtra.

"Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website will be on Thursday August 03, 2023", MHT CET Pharmacy Counselling schedule said.

Steps to Check Maharashtra Pharmacy B.Pharm and Pharm.D Merit List 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official CET Cell website at ph2023.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Look for the link that says "Maharashtra Pharmacy B.Pharm and Pharm.D Merit List 2023."

Step 3: Click on the link to access the merit list.

Step 4: The merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can search for their names on the list using their application number or name.

Step 6: Take a printout of the merit list for future reference.

Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2023 - Important Dates

• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 11 to July 31, 2023.

• Display of the PH 2023 Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: August 03, 2023.

• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 04 to 06, 2023.

• Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: August 08, 2023

.• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for PH 23 CAP Round I: August 08, 2023.

• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through Candidate’s Login by the Candidate: August 09 to 11, 2023.

• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: August 14, 2023.

• Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: August 17 to 19, 2023.

The merit list is prepared based on the candidates' performance in the entrance examination conducted by the CET Cell. It includes the names of candidates who have scored the required minimum marks for eligibility in their respective categories.

As the admission process proceeds, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and guidelines.

