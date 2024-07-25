 MHT CET Counselling Registration 2024 Extended Till July 28 For BE, BTech Courses
The new registration link on the official website is where candidates can register. Upon finishing the registration process, applicants are able to input their choices for the CAP round 1 allocation.

The deadline for students to submit their MHT CET counselling for BE, BTech registrations has been extended by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The deadline for submitting an application has been extended to July 28, 2024, according to the notification that is now accessible. Students can register on the official website if they haven't yet submitted their applications.

How to register?

-Visit the official MHT CET counselling website.
-Select the registration link for MHT CET counselling.
-Complete the counselling applications by entering all pertinent information.

