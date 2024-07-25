MHT CET Counselling Registration 2024 Extended Till July 28 For BE, BTech Courses | Official Website

The deadline for students to submit their MHT CET counselling for BE, BTech registrations has been extended by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The deadline for submitting an application has been extended to July 28, 2024, according to the notification that is now accessible. Students can register on the official website if they haven't yet submitted their applications.



Cetecell.mahacet.org is the registration site for MHT CET BE, BTech counselling. The new registration link on the official website is where candidates can register. Upon finishing the registration process, applicants are able to input their choices for the CAP round 1 allocation.

How to register?

-Visit the official MHT CET counselling website.

-Select the registration link for MHT CET counselling.

-Complete the counselling applications by entering all pertinent information.

-Fill out the necessary information on the given link.

-Upload all required files

-Click "Save" after submitting your selections.



Following the MHT CET Registration procedure, officials will verify the submitted scanned copies of the documents. July 31, 2024 will see the publishing of the provisional merit list, which will depend on the students' eligibility and verification. After that, between August 1 and August 3, 2024, candidates will have a window of opportunity to file grievances over the provisional merit list. On August 6, 2024, the final merit list for admissions will be revealed.