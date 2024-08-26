MHT CET Counselling 2024: CAP Round 2 Allotment Result Today For BE, BTech Courses

Official Website

The State Common Entrance Test Cell will soon release the provisional seat allotment result for the second round of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) counselling 2024 for BE, BTech programmes today, August 26.

Registered candidates will soon be able to check their seat allotment status on the official website given here: fe2024.mahacet.org.

Applicants must accept the allotted seats and report to the allotted institutes between August 27 and August 29. As per the counselling schedule, the seats will be allotted on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates.

Instructions for candidates

Students who receive a seat allotment for the first time in round 2 must self-verify their seat allocation by confirming their declaration through login and affirming that the information provided regarding qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, and specific reservation, etc. in their application form is accurate and that the supporting documents uploaded are genuine and valid.

Candidates who are allotted a seat that is not their first preference in this round and wish to upgrade in subsequent rounds must secure the allotted seat by accepting it through the 'Not Freeze' option and paying the seat acceptance fee via login.

It is compulsory for all applicants who pay the seat acceptance fee to report to the allotted institute for admission confirmation. The institute will verify the necessary documents and update the candidate's admission status in the online system through their institute login promptly, issuing a system-generated receipt confirming admission and fee payment to the candidate.

"If it is discovered that a candidate's seat allotment is based on false information provided in their application, the institute will not admit the candidate, and the candidate must submit a grievance through their login," stated the cell.