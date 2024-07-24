MHT CET Counselling 2024: BTech Registration Closes Today, Here's What's Next

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell in Maharashtra will close the registration window for MHT CET counselling 2024 today, July 24. Candidates who seek admission to BE and BTech courses in the academic year 2024-25 must apply for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2024 on the official website, (link unavailable)

The application fee for general category applicants is Rs 1,000, while reserved category candidates (SC and ST) must pay Rs 800. Children of NRI, OCI, PIO, and foreign nationals need to pay Rs 10,000. Payment can be made using credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI.

Eligibility and Documents Required

Candidates must check the eligibility requirements before applying. Required documents include:

- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

- Qualifying exam mark sheet

- CET/JEE/NEET/NATA/CUET/GATE/GPAT/NEEMS mark sheet

- School leaving certificate

- Indian nationality certificate

- Equivalence certificate (if applicable)

- Caste certificate (if applicable)

- EWS certificate (if applicable)

- Defence service certificate (if applicable)

- Domicile certificate

- Other certificates based on candidature

What is the application process?

To apply, follow these steps:

1. Visit (link unavailable) and click on 'new registration'

2. Enter necessary details and generate credentials

3. Fill out the application form

4. Make payment and upload required documents

5. Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

According to the counselling timetable, the deadline for document verification and confirmation of the application form is July 25. The tentative merit list will be released on July 27.