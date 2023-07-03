MHT CET Counselling 2023: Registration Closes Today for BE, B Tech At mahacet.org; Direct Link Here

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration closes today | Representative image

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the MHT CET 2023 counselling registration process for BE, BTech and Integrated MTech programmes today, July 3., 2023. Those candidates who have qualified in the MHT CET exam 2023 can register for the counselling process by visiting the official website of MHT at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Counselling Registration Fee

The MHT CET counselling registration fee for general category candidates of Maharashtra, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and union territory of Ladakh migrant candidates, as well as Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) is Rs 800.

For Reserved category candidates belonging to Maharashtra are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600.

Check Entire Schedule Here

Direct link to apply online

Document Verification

The process of document verification and confirmation of applications for MHT CET 2023 will also conclude tomorrow. In case of any errors in the application form, candidates will be notified about the specific details of the errors. They will then need to edit the reverted application form and resubmit it for e-scrutiny by July 4.

However if no error is found, the status and confirmation of the application will be available in the candidates' login along with receipt cum acknowledgement.

It is important to note that applications registered after July 3 will only be considered for Non-CAP seats. However, the applications confirmed by the E-scrutiny centre after July 4 will also be considered only for non-CAP seats.