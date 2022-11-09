e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMHT CET counselling 2022: CAP round 3 allotment result to be out today; here's how to download

MHT CET counselling 2022: CAP round 3 allotment result to be out today; here's how to download

The candidates who are allotted the seat first time in MHT CET counselling 2022 round 3 must pay the seat acceptance fee online.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
MHT CET counselling 2022: CAP round 3 allotment result to be out today | Pixabay (Representative Image)
Follow us on

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is going to release the provisional allotment list for MHT CET counselling 2022 CAP round 3 for engineering today, November 9. Candidates can view the allocation result at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can accept their seats offered till November 12, 3 pm. Shortlisted candidates should self-verify the seat allotment. The candidates who are allotted the seat first time in MHT CET counselling 2022 round 3 must pay the seat acceptance fee online.

Read Also
MHT CET Counselling 2022: Option entry starts for CAP round 3; know more here
article-image

Here's how to download MHT CET counselling 2022 CAP round 3 allocation result:

  1. Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

  2. Select CAP portal admissions and click on BE, BTech tab on the left side.

  3. Key in the log-in details.

  4. MHT CET counselling 2022 CAP round 3 allocation result will appear on the screen.

  5. Download the result and get a hard copy for future use.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MHT CET counselling 2022: CAP round 3 allotment result to be out today; here's how to download

MHT CET counselling 2022: CAP round 3 allotment result to be out today; here's how to download

QS Asia University Rankings 2023: IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi in top 50; check the entire list of Indian...

QS Asia University Rankings 2023: IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi in top 50; check the entire list of Indian...

DU Admissions 2022: CSAS round 3 allocation list for UG programmes tomorrow; know more here

DU Admissions 2022: CSAS round 3 allocation list for UG programmes tomorrow; know more here

UP: 5-year-old rusticated after defecating in classroom

UP: 5-year-old rusticated after defecating in classroom

Delhi air pollution: Too soon for offline school, say parents

Delhi air pollution: Too soon for offline school, say parents