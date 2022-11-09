MHT CET counselling 2022: CAP round 3 allotment result to be out today; here's how to download

MHT CET counselling 2022: CAP round 3 allotment result to be out today | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is going to release the provisional allotment list for MHT CET counselling 2022 CAP round 3 for engineering today, November 9. Candidates can view the allocation result at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can accept their seats offered till November 12, 3 pm. Shortlisted candidates should self-verify the seat allotment. The candidates who are allotted the seat first time in MHT CET counselling 2022 round 3 must pay the seat acceptance fee online.

Here's how to download MHT CET counselling 2022 CAP round 3 allocation result:

Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org. Select CAP portal admissions and click on BE, BTech tab on the left side. Key in the log-in details. MHT CET counselling 2022 CAP round 3 allocation result will appear on the screen. Download the result and get a hard copy for future use.