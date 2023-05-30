MHT CET cell to declare Engineering, Pharmaceutical & Agriculture result 2023 on this date

MHT CET 2023 Results | File

State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has recently concluded the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2023) for admission to Engineering, Pharmaceutical and Agricultural Technology courses. The Result of these exams is much awaited by the students all over the state.

As per a notice displayed on mhtcet2023.mahacet.org, Maharashtra CET results will be declaring the results for MHT CET 2023 on June 12. Students can check it on cetcell.mahacet.org using their roll numbers.

Read Also MHT CET 2023 results on June 12, answer key to be OUT today

The entrance test for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group candidates was held from May 9 to 14 and for PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group candidates, it took place from May 15 to 20.

Meanwhile question papers, answer keys and candidate responses were displayed on May 26 and dates for raising objections against the Maharashtra CET answer key 2023 for engineering was from 26 to 28 May.

Steps to check MHT CET result 2023

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.

Now, go to the MHT CET-2023 tab.

Find and open the result link.

Enter the asked details and login.

Check and download Maharashtra CET result