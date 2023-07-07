MHT CET BDes counselling 2023 registration Deadline extended; review updated schedule | Representative image

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the MH CET counselling registration deadline for the BDesign programme to 2023. Candidates may now apply for MAH CET BDes counselling until July 11. The link to the online counselling application is bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org.

Registration, document verification, and confirmation of applications for seats other than CAP seats will be extended until the cut-off date for all sorts of admissions, which is 5 PM at the scrutiny centre's online E-verification or physical verification at the scrutiny centre.

The Maharashtra CET BDes counselling applications registered after July 11 will be considered only for non-CAP seats.

The MAH BDesign CET 2023 merit list will be released online and students can check the same by visiting the official website. For each CAP round, the seat allotment result will be declared separately.

MAH CET 2023 BDes Counselling: Revised dates

-Online registration and uploading of required documents- June 26 - July 11, 2023 (till 5 PM)

- Documents verification and confirmation of application and physical scrutiny mode selected candidates- June 26 - July 12, 2023 (till 5 PM)

MAH BDesign CET entrance examination is held for admission to professional courses in Bachelor of Design in the state of Maharashtra. This year, the Maharashtra BDesign CET exam 2023 was held on April 30.