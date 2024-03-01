 MHT CET 2024 Registration Ends Today at cetcell.mahacet.org - Exam Dates, Timings
MHT CET 2024 Registration Ends Today at cetcell.mahacet.org - Exam Dates, Timings

MHT CET 2024 Registration Ends Today at cetcell.mahacet.org - Exam Dates, Timings

Last day to register for MHT CET 2024 without late fee at cetcell.mahacet.org. Find exam dates and timings for PCM and PCB groups. Apply now!

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Unsplash (Representative Image)

The registration process for MHT CET 2024, conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will close on March 1, 2024. Those interested in PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) groups can find the direct registration link on MAHACET's official website, mahacet.org.

How to Apply:

1. Visit mahacet.org.

2. Click on the prominently displayed MHT CET 2024 registration link on the home page.

3. Complete the registration process on the prompted page.

4. Provide necessary details and proceed with the application.

5. Fill out the application form carefully, make the payment, and submit.

6. After submission, download and keep a hard copy for reference.

The registration process with a late fee will continue from March 2 to March 8, 2024, requiring a late fee payment of ₹500.

Application fees are ₹1000 for open category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J & K Migrant candidates. Candidates from Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS], and Person with Disability (PWD), specifically from Maharashtra, are subject to an application fee of ₹800.

