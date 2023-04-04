MHT CET 2023: Last date for registration in BDes extended; check details

MHT CET 2023: Last date for registration in BDes extended | Representative image

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has extended the MH CET application last date for the BDesign programme. Candidates who are interested in applying for MHT CET BDes can now register till 11 April. The online application link is available at, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH BDesign CET 2023 entrance examination for admission to professional courses in Bachelor of Design for the academic year 2023-24 will be held at the various examination centres in Maharashtra.

It must be noted that candidates who have already submitted the application form will not be able to edit the submitted application form. There is also no provision for centre change for already submitted application forms.

MAH CET BDes 2023: Revised dates

Registration and confirmation of application form- 5th-10th April

Payment of application fees- 6th-11th April

Selection of CET centre for practical exams- 6th-11th April