MHT CET 2023: Counselling For BE, BTech Registration Ends Tomorrow

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration closes tomorrow

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is about to close its registration window for the MHT CET Counseling 2023 tomorrow. Candidates who are interested in applying have still got their chance. They can register for BE, BTech, and Integrated MTech programs on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

The document verification and confirmation of the application form will end on July 8 (tomorrow). Following that, candidates can get their documents verified online via the e-scrutiny center or by physically visiting the center.

MHT CET Counselling 2023: List of documents required

Registration form.

MHT CET result 2023.

MHT CET 2023 admit card.

Class 10 and 12 passing certificates and mark sheets.

JEE Main mark sheet.

Domicile certificate (for candidates from Maharashtra).

Caste certificate (if any).

Eligibility certificate for economically weaker section (If any).

Character certificate.

Migration certificate.

School leaving certificate.

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: Registration Fee

1. General category, Outside Maharashtra state applicants and Children of Indian workers in Gulf Countries - Rs 800

2. Reserved category from Maharashtra state and Persons with Disability applicants from Maharashtra - Rs 600

3. Children of NRI, OCI, PIO, Foreign Nationals - Rs 5000

After the document verification, candidates will be able to fill in the college and course preferences. Based on the web options filled by candidates, the seat allotment result will be declared. Candidates will have to report to the allotted institutes within a given period.