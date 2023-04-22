 MHT CET 2023 application correction window opens, link here
MHT CET 2023 correction window has opened. Candidates can make changes through the official site of MHT CET at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
The correction window will end on April 25, 2023 | Representative image

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has opened the MHT CET 2023 correction window on April 21, 2023. Candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of MHT CET at mahacet.org and also through mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

The period for corrections will end on April 25, 2023. Candidates can edit their confirmed application form to correct the Candidate name, Date of birth, Candidate photo, Signature and Gender. To make changes, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MHT CET 2023: Steps to make changes

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

  • Click on CET link available on the home page.

  • A new page will open where candidates will get MHT CET 2023 link available on the home page.

  • Login to the account and make changes in the application form.

  • Once done, click on submit.

  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PCM and PCB exam will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9 am and will end at 12 pm and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MHT CET.

