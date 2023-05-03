MHT CET 2023 Admit Card to release soon, direct link here

The MHT CET admit card 2023 will be uploaded on the official website- mahacet.org | Representative image

MHT CET 2023 admit card: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is soon going to release the MHT CET 2023 admit card. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets online. As per reports, the admit card is expected to be released today. The MHT CET admit card 2023 will be uploaded on the official website- mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2023 for PCM combination of exams will be held from May 9 to 13. PCB's combination of exams will be held from May 15 to 20. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

How to download MHT CET 2023 Admit Card

Visit the official website at mahacet.org.

Click on MHTCET 2023 link given under CET tab.

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card link will be flashing on the homepage.

Key in the required details and click on submit.

Your MHT CET admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card

Take its printout

MHT CET Admit Card: Details mentioned on the hall ticket

Name of the candidate

Candidate's father and mother name

Roll number

Application number

The candidate’s date of birth

Type of disability (in the case of people with disabilities)

The name and address of the exam center

MHT CET 2022 Date & Time

Medium of the question paper

Subjects opted for the Maharashtra CET

Exam day guidelines