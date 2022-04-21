MHT CET 2022 to be held in August, schedule to be out soon

State Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant, announced on Thursday, April 21, 2022, that Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) will be held in August 2022.

The MHT CET 2022 Exam will be held following the NEET 2022 and JEE 2022.

“Due to JEE and NEET exams, the CET exams will be held in the first week of August. Dates will be announced soon," read Minister Uday Samant's tweet.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:23 PM IST