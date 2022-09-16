MHT CET 2022 results announced for PCM PCB groups at cetcell.mahacet.org

Pixabay

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the results for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 on September 15. The toppers haven't been announced by the cell as of now.

Using their application number and birthdate, applicants can access their MHT CET 2022 scorecard on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The PCM group's MHT CET 2022 took place from August 5 to August 11 and the PCB group's MHT CET 2022 took place from August 12 to August 20, 2022.

The normalisation process for MHT CET 2022 has been developed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. The state CET Cell of Maharashtra will conduct an online Centralized Admission Process (CAP) to provide seats for MHT CET 2022 to eligible applicants