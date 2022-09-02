MHT CET 2022: Objection window starts today; Know more

Representational image | MHT CET 2022: Objection window starts today | IStock images

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is going to open the MHT CET 2022 answer key objection window today, September 2. Candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET answer key on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. Maharashtra State CET Cell has issued the MHT CET 2022 answer key for PCM and PCB group on September 1 and invited corrections from candidates between September 2 and September 4.

The candidates who have appeared in MHT CET 2022 examination can download the answer key released for Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) categories. The candidates can submit the corrections by paying the required amount of fee. No changes will be entertained post the due date. The MHT CET final answer key will be prepared after reviewing the objections received. Based on which the Maharashtra State CET Cell will announce the MHT CET result 2022.

Here's how to raise objection for the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key:

Go to the official website- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. Select the 'Answer Key Challenge' link. Enter and submit the log in details. Choose the desired exam group and MHT CET answer key. Verify answer key with your responses. Raise your challenge (if any) as instructed. Pay the objection fee and download the receipt.

