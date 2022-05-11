e-Paper Get App
MHT CET 2022: Last date to register today, know how to apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022: Last date to register today, know how to apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

The registration deadline for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 for Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses is today, May 11. Candidates can submit their applications by 11:59 p.m. tonight on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) – mhtcet2022.mahacet.org – with the payment of a late fee. However, registrations for the MAH-MBA/MMS CET, MAH-MCA CET, MAH-M.Arch CET, and MAH-M-HMCT CET examinations, which close today, can be submitted without paying a late fee.

Here's how to apply:

  1. Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

  2. Register using the required details.

  3. Now, login and fill the application form.

  4. Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:49 PM IST