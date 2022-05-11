MHT CET 2022: Last date to register today, know how to apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

The registration deadline for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 for Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses is today, May 11. Candidates can submit their applications by 11:59 p.m. tonight on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) – mhtcet2022.mahacet.org – with the payment of a late fee. However, registrations for the MAH-MBA/MMS CET, MAH-MCA CET, MAH-M.Arch CET, and MAH-M-HMCT CET examinations, which close today, can be submitted without paying a late fee.

Here's how to apply:

Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org Register using the required details. Now, login and fill the application form. Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:49 PM IST