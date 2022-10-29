MHA IB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs invites applications- Security Assistant / Executive & MTS | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs

About MHA IB Executive & MTS Recruitment 2022:

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Security Assistant / Executive & MTS Posts on the official website of the Intelligence Bureau recently.

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Notification Release Date – 26 October 2022

• Starting Date – 05 November 2022

• Last Date – 25 November 2022

• Last Date of Fees Payment – 29 November 2022

• Exam Date – Available Soon

APPLICATION FEE:

• Gen / OBC / EWS – Rs. 500/-

• Female & All Other Categories – Rs. 450/-

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan

JOB LOCATION:

All Over India

AGE LIMIT:

(As on 25/November/2022)

Minimum – 18 years

Maximum – 25 years (Security Assistant/ Executive)

Maximum – 27 years (MTS)

Age Relaxation as per rules.

Number of post- 1,671 Post

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Written Examination / Online Examination and Interview.

Vacancy Details for MHA IB Executive & MTS Recruitment 2022:

The online registration process for Intelligence Bureau Executive & MTS Recruitment 2022 will start from 05 November 2022. There is total 1,671 vacancies has been issued in the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022 for Executive & MTS. Candidates must check the complete details for Intelligence Bureau Executive & MTS Online Form 2022 which has given below.

Post Name – Security Assistant / Executive & MTS

Category wise post details –

Security Assistant / Executive – 1,521 Posts

General – 755 Posts

OBC – 271Posts

EWS – 152 Posts

SC – 240 Posts

ST – 103 Posts

MTS – 150 Posts

General – 68 Posts

OBC – 35 Posts

EWS – 15 Posts

SC – 16 Posts

ST – 16 Posts

Pay Scale – As per rules

Educational Qualification for MHA IB Executive & MTS Recruitment 2022:

Candidates should have passed their Class 10th / Matriculation level of Examination from a recognized Board of Education with Possession of domicile certificate of that State against which candidate has applied & have Knowledge of any one of the local language/dialect mentioned in the official notification mha.gov.in

How to Apply for MHA IB Executive & MTS Recruitment 2022:

Interested Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Intelligence Bureau before 25 November 2022.

Candidates are suggested to read full Official Notification before applying mha.gov.in