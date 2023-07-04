MH CET 5-Year LLB Round 1 Final Merit List Released; Check Details

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the MHT CET round 1 final merit list for the 5-year LLB curriculum. Candidates can view and download the final merit list at llb5cap23.mahacet.org, the official website.
The MH CET 5-year LLB merit lists for Maharashtra State (MS), Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Ex-Servicemen, and non-considered category candidates have been issued.
The college option form filling for rounds 1 and 2 of the CAP application form began today as well. Candidates have until July 6 to complete the college option.
According to the schedule, round 1 seat allocation will take place on July 7. Following the allotment of seats, successful candidates must go to their respective colleges for admissions between July 8 and July 12. On July 12, 2023, colleges are ordered to upload the list of admitted candidates to the specified portal.
How to download?
Visit the official website, llb5cap23.mahacet.org
Under the notification section, click on the link for the final merit list.
The MHT CET 5-year LLB round 1 final merit list will appear on the screen.
Check and save the PDF file for further processing.