 MH CET 5-Year LLB Round 1 Final Merit List Released; Check Details
Candidates can fill out the round 1 and round 2 college option form between July 4 to July 6.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the MHT CET round 1 final merit list for the 5-year LLB curriculum. Candidates can view and download the final merit list at llb5cap23.mahacet.org, the official website.

The MH CET 5-year LLB merit lists for Maharashtra State (MS), Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Ex-Servicemen, and non-considered category candidates have been issued.

The college option form filling for rounds 1 and 2 of the CAP application form began today as well. Candidates have until July 6 to complete the college option.

According to the schedule, round 1 seat allocation will take place on July 7. Following the allotment of seats, successful candidates must go to their respective colleges for admissions between July 8 and July 12. On July 12, 2023, colleges are ordered to upload the list of admitted candidates to the specified portal.

How to download?

  • Visit the official website, llb5cap23.mahacet.org

  • Under the notification section, click on the link for the final merit list.

  • The MHT CET 5-year LLB round 1 final merit list will appear on the screen.

  • Check and save the PDF file for further processing.

