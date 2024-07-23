MH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling 2024 Ends Tomorrow: Register Now, Window Closes Soon

Representative Image

The registration for MH CET 3-year LLB counselling 2024 will close tomorrow, July 24. The Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, Maharashtra is responsible for the process. Interested candidates who have not yet filled out the application form can apply for the Common

Admission Process (CAP) 2024 on the official website llb3cap24.mahacet.org. When submitting the counselling applications, students must also upload all necessary documents for verification.

The online registration date for LLB3 has been extended from July 20, 2024, to July 24, 2024, as per the requests from candidates and parents. Interested candidates are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.

Here are the participating institutes for MH CET 3-year LLB Counselling 2024:

- Government Law College (GLC), Mumbai

- ILS Law College, Pune

- Bharati Vidyapeeth’s New Law College, Pune

- University of Mumbai Law Academy, Mumbai

- KC Law College, Mumbai

- Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh College of Law, Amravati

- A.K.K. New Law Academy, Pune

- P.E.S Law College, Amravati

- Shri Shivaji Law College, Nanded

- Vivekanand Education Society's College of Law, Mumbai

- Navjeevan Law College, Nashik

- N.S Law College, Sangli

- Dayanand College of Law, Latur

- Rizvi Law College, Mumbai

- PDEA Law College, Pune

- D.E.S's Navalmal Firodia Law College, Pune

- Manikchand Pahade Law College, Aurangabad

- Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), Nagpur

- Central India College of Law, Nagpur

- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial College of Law, Dhule

The MAH-LLB 3-year test is conducted by the State Common Admission Test Cell of Maharashtra. This test allows students to enroll in the first year of a full-time three-year undergraduate law degree program for the academic year 2024-2025.