MET BTech rank list to be released tomorrow; learn how to check

Pixabay

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has announced the date for the distribution of the MET 2022 merit list. The Manipal BTech rank list 2022 will be revealed on June 17, according to the MET result date 2022 listed on the official website. On the official website, manipal.edu, students can view their MET 2022 merit list.

MAHE completed phases 1 and 2 of the MET 2022 from May 14 to 16 and June 9 to 1, respectively. At selected exam centers, the Manipal BTech exam 2022 was administered as a computer-based test.

How to get the MET result 2022?