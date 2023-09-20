'Mentally Unstable' IIT Madras Graduate Enters Girls Hostel In Burqa; Arrested

IIT Madras | File

Rohan Lal, an IIT Madras graduate, was held by Kotturpuram police in Chennai on Monday after he was caught sneaking into women's hostel wearing a burqa. As per reports, Rohan is 'mentally unstable' and wanted to meet the girl he liked.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Rohan graduated in Electrical Engineering with an MS degree and was not caught for the first time for such an action. Rohan has been arrested twice earlier in February and August, 2023. This time around he was caught by the security woman sneaking into the hostel, after which he threatened to jump from the fifth floor but managed to escape guards.

According to reports, Rohan was arrested at Sriram Nagar Colony Junction and was taken to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet before his judicial custody. Rohan's mental health issues came to the fore after his parents were told to consult a doctor after his arrest in August.

IIT Madras students have also asked the institute to investigate the trespassing and hold the accused accountable rather than putting restrictions on the movement of female students. The students of Sabarmati Hostel have also complained over lack of transparency over the break-ins and demanded security measures which don't infringe on girl students' privacy.

