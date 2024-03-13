Menstruation Leave: TISS Students Renew Demand, Management Differs

TISS | Simple Vishwakarma

After the TISS students renewed their call for menstruation leave, the institute’s management claimed that as a centrally-funded institution, it must adhere to government guidelines regarding holidays and leaves, and is unable to make such a choice on its own.

The students under the Progressive Students Forum (PSF) wrote 200 separate letters to the vice-chancellor calling raising their demands.

Official Response to Students demand

An official from the TISS management told The Free Press Journal (FPJ), on the condition of anonymity, that the government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) set the regulations that the colleges and universities must abide by, which they can’t violate.

"The UGC and other government agencies are in charge of establishing the proper laws and regulations in these areas. Students should bring up the matter with the UGC or the government. We will undoubtedly put such a policy into effect like we generally do for any other government-sanctioned holiday," the official stated.

PSF president Anagha A highlighted the campaign's schedule and strategy. She said, "We students sent in letters on 8th (March), and while submitting, they acknowledged that it will take like 10 days for all the certificates from the office to reach the proctor. A follow-up is scheduled around 18th (March).”

The campaign was initiated by a Period Leave Campaign group where menstruating students are involved. This campaign, which has the backing of 200 students, wants to have attendance relaxation for women during their menstrual periods. Their goal is to create more inclusive and gender-related issues.