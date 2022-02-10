Meghalaya will resume schools for Classes 1-5 from Feb 14

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that schools would resume for Classes 1-5 on February 14, and that no mandatory testing will be necessary for double-vaccinated persons entering the state.

Sangma, who chaired a high-level meeting to examine the COVID-19 situation late on Wednesday, also announced that the night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be lifted beginning Friday.

"No RT-PCR test will be needed for double-vaccinated individuals coming to the state starting Friday. The schools (Classes 1 to 5) will be fully functional from Monday," he said.



Teaching via the offline mode for Classes 6-12 and in colleges and universities had already begun last week.



Sangma also said entry into bars, restaurants and movie theatres will only be allowed for fully-vaccinated people, and that the odd-even system of plying of vehicles will continue in Shillong.



The northeastern state had reported 125 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which pushed the tally to 92,646, while the death toll mounted to 1,554 with two more fatalities.



ALSO READ Bhopal: School education minister retracts hijab ban statement within 24 hours

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:52 AM IST