Meghalaya student returns home from Ukraine; 16 from state still stranded

A medical student from Meghalaya has returned home from Ukraine, but 16 others from the state are still stuck in the war-torn country, officials said.

Ishika Debnath, a resident of Laitumkhrah area in Shillong, has arrived on Sunday after taking a flight from Ukraine's neighbour Romania, they said.

Debnath, a student at the Bukovanian State Medical University, took the flight after crossing the Ukraine-Romania border with the assistance of the Indian Embassy, according to her parents.

Debnath said she boarded a bus from her university on February 24 and arrived at the border.

"We got off the bus and walked for around 4-5 km before crossing the border, and were then escorted to the airport," she said.





Debnath said she heaved a sigh of relief after finding her name in the second Indian Embassy list of 240 students who would be evacuated.





"There were some Assam students from my batch, and I was the only one from Meghalaya," she said.





At least 16 other students from the state are still stranded in Ukraine.





Chief Secretary R V Suchiang said that the state government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of the remaining students.



ALSO READ Disney joins list of entities boycotting Russia over Ukraine invasion

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:31 AM IST