Meghalaya student returns home from Ukraine; 16 from state still stranded

A medical student from Meghalaya has returned home from Ukraine, but 16 others from the state are still stuck in the war-torn country, officials said.
Ishika Debnath, a resident of Laitumkhrah area in Shillong, has arrived on Sunday after taking a flight from Ukraine's neighbour Romania, they said.
Debnath, a student at the Bukovanian State Medical University, took the flight after crossing the Ukraine-Romania border with the assistance of the Indian Embassy, according to her parents.
Debnath said she boarded a bus from her university on February 24 and arrived at the border.
"We got off the bus and walked for around 4-5 km before crossing the border, and were then escorted to the airport," she said.
Debnath said she heaved a sigh of relief after finding her name in the second Indian Embassy list of 240 students who would be evacuated.
"There were some Assam students from my batch, and I was the only one from Meghalaya," she said.
At least 16 other students from the state are still stranded in Ukraine.
Chief Secretary R V Suchiang said that the state government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of the remaining students.
