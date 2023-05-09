Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 declared; here's how to check scores

East Khasi Hills had the highest pass percentage in the science and commerce streams this year. | Representative image

NEW DELHI: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam 2023 today, May 9, 2023. Candidates who took the Meghalaya HSSLC exam between March 3 and March 30, 2023 can now see their results at mbose.in.

Students must collect their MBOSE HSSLC mark sheets for 2023 from their respective schools. Students who are dissatisfied with their MBOSE 12th Class result 2023 marks can have their copies rechecked and seek for revaluation.

MBOSE Class 12 Result::

The rate of success in the MBOSE Class 12 exams in 2023 was 78.84% for science, 79.31% for commerce, and 93.75% for vocational. In terms of attendance, 3,635 students took the science exam, while 2,383 took the commerce exam.

East Khasi Hills had the highest pass percentage in the science and commerce streams this year.

MBOSE HSSLC 2023: How to check results?

Visit the official website- mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

Click on the link provided on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads ‘Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate 2023’.

Select the respective stream and click submit.

Enter your credentials like enrollment number, name etc. and press on submit.

MBOSE HSSLC 2023 result can then be downloaded.