 Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 declared; here's how to check scores
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMeghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 declared; here's how to check scores

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 declared; here's how to check scores

MBOSE Class 12 results have been declared at the official website- mbose.in or megresults.nic.in,. Check how to check results here.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
East Khasi Hills had the highest pass percentage in the science and commerce streams this year. | Representative image

NEW DELHI: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam 2023 today, May 9, 2023. Candidates who took the Meghalaya HSSLC exam between March 3 and March 30, 2023 can now see their results at mbose.in.

Students must collect their MBOSE HSSLC mark sheets for 2023 from their respective schools. Students who are dissatisfied with their MBOSE 12th Class result 2023 marks can have their copies rechecked and seek for revaluation.

MBOSE Class 12 Result::

The rate of success in the MBOSE Class 12 exams in 2023 was 78.84% for science, 79.31% for commerce, and 93.75% for vocational. In terms of attendance, 3,635 students took the science exam, while 2,383 took the commerce exam.

East Khasi Hills had the highest pass percentage in the science and commerce streams this year.

 MBOSE HSSLC 2023: How to check results?

  • Visit the official website- mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

  • Click on the link provided on the homepage.

  • Click on the link that reads ‘Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate 2023’.

  • Select the respective stream and click submit.

  • Enter your credentials like enrollment number, name etc. and press on submit.

  • MBOSE HSSLC 2023 result can then be downloaded.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cornell University's management school appoints IIT-Delhi alumnus Vishal Gaur as its dean

Cornell University's management school appoints IIT-Delhi alumnus Vishal Gaur as its dean

AP POLYCET 2023 exam tomorrow, direct link to download admit card

AP POLYCET 2023 exam tomorrow, direct link to download admit card

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 out; Here's how to check

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 out; Here's how to check

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 declared; here's how to check scores

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 declared; here's how to check scores

Rajasthan: 51 students evacuated from violence struck Manipur

Rajasthan: 51 students evacuated from violence struck Manipur