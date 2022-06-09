e-Paper Get App

Meghalaya 10th and 12th(arts) board results tomorrow; check results.mbose.in. for score

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 06:25 PM IST
Meghalaya: Meghalaya Board of School Education(MBOSE) will declare SSLC(10th) and the HSSLC(12th) Results, 2022 for the Arts stream tomorrow at 10 am, as per the official notification issued by the board. The official website for the Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Arts stream results, 2022 is: results.mbose.in.

According to board officials, over 56 thousand students have registered for class 10 exams, while approximately 17 thousand students have registered for class 12 Arts stream exams.

Meghalaya board is also known to publish a booklet that is expected to have the names of MPBOSE 12th Toppers, result statistics, and so on.

