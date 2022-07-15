Meet the toppers of ICAI CA exam 2022

FPJ

The ICAI has officially announced the CA Final Result 2022 for the May Session Exam today, putting an end to the long wait for CA aspirants. The CA Final Result 2022 was released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) this morning at 10:30 AM.

The institute has released the top scorers list for the exam in addition to the CA Final Results 2022 for May Exam. According to the information provided, Anil Shah, a resident of Mumbai, obtained the top spot, or AIR—All India Rank 1—in the CA Final Result 2022.

Meet Anil Shah bagged the first rank in the CA Final Results with a total score of 642. Akshat Goyal, who received 639 points, and Shrushti from Surat, who received 611 points, respectively, are closely behind him in second and third place.

Students can now see their exam results by logging onto the icai.org website because the declaration of the CA Final Result 2022 was done online.

The test organisation has also announced the ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2022 and Pass Percentage for both categories in addition to the ICAI CA Final Result 2022.