Meet Berhampur's Ch Nageshu Patro: Railway porter by night, teacher for poor children during the day

Apart from teaching poor kids for free, Ch Nageshu Patro is also a guest lecturer at a private college in the city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
A 31-year-old railway porter from Odisha's Ganjam district is making headline for all the right reasons these days. Ch Nageshu Patro works as a railway porter at night and teaches poor children during the day.

Apart from teaching young kids, Patro is also a guest lecturer at a private college in the city.

But that's not all, Patro moonlights as a porter not to fill his own pocket but to pay salary of teachers, whom he has employed in a coaching centre to teach poor students for free.

As the day begins Patro attends a private college as guest faculty, later in the day he attends classes at a coaching centre run by him for poor students for free.

The Teacher Who Moonlights as Railway Porter

At night he moonlights as porter at Berhampur railway station.

Patro said during the COVID pandemic instead of sitting idle at home he started teaching poor children for free.

As the number of students increased he set up a coaching centre for students of class 8 to 12. While he himself taught Hindi and Odia, he hired teachers for other subjects.

Patro now has employed four teachers at his coaching centre, whom he pays from the money around ₹10,000 to 12,000 which he earns as a porter at the railway station.

"Whatever people think, let them think, I love teaching and want to continue for poor students," Patro told PTI when asked if he felt ashamed while working as a porter, after being a lecturer himself.

