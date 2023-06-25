 Medical University To Come Up In Jodhpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMedical University To Come Up In Jodhpur

Medical University To Come Up In Jodhpur

CM Ashok Gehlot announced the establishment of Marwar Medical University in this year's budget speech.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Medical University To Come Up In Jodhpur | Representational pic

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has announced to open a medical university in Jodhpur and made a provision of Rs 35 crore for the first phase of its work, an official statement said on Saturday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced to open the Marwar Medical University in this year's budget speech.

 He has approved Rs 35 crore for the work of the first phase of the university. After the utilisation of this amount, an additional budget provision has also been agreed upon. Total Rs 499.86 crore will be spent on the establishment of the university in three phases. In another decision, Gehlot approved the proposal to open a new homoeopathic college in Bharatpur.

Approval was also given for the creation of 30 new posts for the operation of the college. Also, the state government has sanctioned Rs 54.33 crore for providing scooties to 6,250 people with disabilities. The official spokesperson said a total of 6,250 scooties will be purchased with this amount. These vehicles will be retrofitted so that those using them do not have to bear additional expenses later.

Read Also
Odisha: All medical colleges in state to be affiliated with new health sciences university from...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Medical University To Come Up In Jodhpur

Medical University To Come Up In Jodhpur

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Apply at aiimsnagpur.edu.in For Various Faculty Posts

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Apply at aiimsnagpur.edu.in For Various Faculty Posts

BHU Launches 12 Scholarships With Donations Amount; Received 60 Lakhs From Alumni

BHU Launches 12 Scholarships With Donations Amount; Received 60 Lakhs From Alumni

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Details Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Details Here

UP: Man Roams With 'Russian Kaha Milegi' Poster Around Girl Students In Muzaffarnagar College...

UP: Man Roams With 'Russian Kaha Milegi' Poster Around Girl Students In Muzaffarnagar College...