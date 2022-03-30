Medical Students from Chinese Universities protest in Mumbai, ask for in-person learning

Indian students who have been studying in Chinese universities have been stuck in the country for nearly two years. Despite numerous student-led campaigns, the government has yet to respond officially. Students in Mumbai held a peaceful protest at the Press Club of India on Wednesday, March 30, to demand practical-based learning here in India.

For a long time, students have sought the government's attention by writing letters to concerned ministry officials such as the Ministry of External Affairs, Central Health Ministry, National Medical Commission, Chief Ministers Office, State Health Ministry, and have campaigned on social media platforms for the smooth return and continuation of offline studies.

Students are demanding that they be provided with the option of taking practical classes and clinical rotations within India that are recognised by the NMC so that there will be no objections to online classes in the future. "The Indian government is ignoring the plight of students who have been stuck in the country for the past two years. The situation of Ukrainian medical students is dire; they require assistance; however, because we are all foreign medical graduates and future doctors in India, we should be given a chance "Rachita Kurmi, a third-year MBBS student, said.

"After every semester we get a notice that the Chinese government is trying and the examination will be held online again. We are still hoping," she added.

Student unions from across the country have been speaking out in support of Chinese students studying in India. State Vice President of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Faisal Shaikh, stated, "We have already submitted letters to the ministry requesting that this issue be addressed as soon as possible, but we have received no response.

Taking Medical Education online is unfair and, in reality, impossible. Furthermore, NMC does not recognise or approve medical courses completed solely online."

Another activist had a similar viewpoint. Alok Kannaujiya, a youth president of the Care of Public Safety Association (COPS) said, "The last two years have been very stressful for students, and they have had to study online, which is causing a problem for many students. This field requires practicals, and students are demanding that they be given the opportunity to gain the same right here in the country."

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:56 PM IST