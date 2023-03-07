Medical colleges get relief in applying for renewal of permission as NMC extends deadline

Representational image |

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission has extended the deadline for medical colleges to request permission renewal for the academic year 2023–2024 until March 17, 2023. Colleges must produce an affidavit that has been sworn in.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) portal was prematurely closed, thus a number of medical colleges asked the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) for more time to apply for permit renewal so they may take part in this year's counselling.

Medical colleges were given the opportunity to obtain a renewal of authorization after the medical board took their demands into account. This was done so that they can engage in the counselling process of the academic year 2023–24.

"It is therefore, all the government and private medical colleges, who couldn’t apply for renewal of permission are hereby requested to apply and send sworn affidavit along with requisite application fees up to March 17, 2023,” stated JL Meena, member, MARB in a public notice.

According to MARB, such colleges may not be taken into consideration for licence renewal if they have previously been denied any authorization due to legal concerns, batch cancellations, or a halt in admissions. Nonetheless, based on the track record of the medical college, random surprise inspections may be conducted, according to MARB. Part A, Part B, Part C, and Part D are the four components in which the medical colleges must submit their information.

olleges are required to submit data in two parts: the first portion concerns the number of batches, courses, permissions, etc.; the second component concerns the facilities. Colleges will need to fill out information about professors in parts C and D.