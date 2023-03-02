MDU Rohtak's Special Moment at Inter University Youth Festival

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) | MDU official website

Bengaluru: The cultural team of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) Rohtak bagged awards in 12 events and won trophies in three categories at the All India Inter University Youth Festival held at Jain University, Bengaluru. The Fest was organised from February 24 to February 28.

It’s a special achievement for the university as their team participated in 12 events and won prizes in all of them. Director Youth Welfare, Dr. Jagbir Rathi said that this was a unique record of the MDU team.

Dr. Jagbir Rathi said, “The MDU team won the overall trophy in Fine Arts events and won the runner-up trophy in theater events. It also managed to win second runner-up in literary events.”

The university’s team won first prize in One-act play, Mime, Rangoli, Mehandi and Clay modelling. It received second prize in skit, folk dance, debate, photography, on-the-spot painting, and collage. And the team got 3rd prize in the Elocution event.

On this auspicious moment, MDU vice-chancellor Professor Rajbir Singh heartily congratulated the MDU team for this brilliant performance.

He said that the student and youth welfare team deserves congratulations for this wonderful achievement of the MDU cultural troupe.