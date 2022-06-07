MDAE announces merit scholarships for PG students

The institute has announced upto 90 percent scholarship for meritorious students. /Logo |

The Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE), postgraduate institute for Economic, Data Analytics, Finance, and Public Policy has announced merit-based scholarships for exceptional postgraduate students applying for the intake of 2022-23 and intending to major in Economics, Data Science & Finance.

Applicants who successfully appear for the entrance examination and the admissions interview may qualify for evaluation for the merit-based scholarships. Such applicants will then be invited for a further interview to evaluate them for the merit-based scholarship.

For the academic year 2021-2022, 1/3rd of the admitted students of PG Diploma programs were awarded merit-based scholarships by MDAE.

Speaking about the scholarships, Prof. Amlesh Kanekar, Director of Academic Programs, Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics said, “We are delighted to announce a merit-based scholarship program for exceptional postgraduate students applying for our programs. The scholarships were meant to give exemplary students a cutting-edge education to further their academic ambitions.”

Apart from the merit-based scholarship, MDAE said it will provide Academic Bursary. The Academic bursary will be a fixed amount of money deducted from the total fee based on the overall profile & academic rigour and merit of the candidate. The bursary may be sponsored by the board member of MDAE.