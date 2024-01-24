MCD Rohini Zone Prohibits Staff From Protests And Social Media Criticism | Unsplash

According to an official announcement, the MCD's Education Department in the Rohini zone has issued a directive to its teachers and staff prohibiting them from participating in any protests, strikes, or criticism of the department on social media.

It stated that any staff members engaging in such actions will face severe consequences. The warning as reported by PTI, dated January 22, stated that "strict action may be initiated against the defaulter if any employee is found indulging/participating in any form of strike/mass casual leave/boycott of work etc. or adversely criticizing the department on social media and press."

According to the warning, these kinds of actions are against the 1964 CCS Conduct Rules.

Department asked not to interact with unrecognized associations

The department instructed its staff to distance themselves from unrecognized associations in a notification sent to the head of schools. The reason given was that the staff members were damaging the department's reputation by speaking to the media and on social media.

Additionally, employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the Rohini Zone have been instructed not to take part in any actions sponsored by these associations or in mass casual leave or work boycotts.

This is in response to an audit study by the MCD education department that found that, between the academic years of 2016–17 and 2022–2023, up to 48.74 percent of pupils in MCD schools were denied financial advantages under different schemes because bank accounts had not been formed for the purpose of disbursing payments.

Rishi Pal Rana, deputy director of education, Rohini Zone, MCD, was not reached via phone or text, as per PTI reports.

(With inputs from PTI)