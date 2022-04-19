MCC to hold Special Stray Vacancy round for NEET-UG candidates, check details here

For the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling 2021, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will hold a special stray vacancy round. The MCC stated in a statement that the NEET-UG special stray vacancy round 2021 will be conducted in an online mode to fill 323 MBBS vacant seats so that the All India Quota/ Central Institute/ Central University/ AIIMS/ JIPMER seats do not go to waste. On the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates can check the data of the NEET-UG empty seats.

The MCC will not accept any new registrations for the NEET UG special stray vacant round in 2021. This round is open to candidates who have pre-registered but have not yet been assigned a seat. Candidates will, however, have to fill out a new choice sheet for the special stray vacancy round.

For participation in the special stray vacancy round, all registered candidates, regardless of their category, must submit a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000. Candidates who do not accept the seats assigned to them in the special stray vacancy round will forfeit their refundable security deposit.

