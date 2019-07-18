MCC NEET counselling 2019, second results out at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee has released the list for Round 2 of undergraduate admission through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. The list for MBBS and BDS programme has been released on the official website at mcc.nic.in on July 17, 2019.

The Medical Counselling has clarified that it is only the provisional list for round 2, the final list will be out today July 18, 2019. Candidates, who are selected for admission in medical colleges after seat allotment in the second list will have an 8-days’ window – July 18 to July 25 – to complete admission formalities.

MCC NEET counselling 2019: Steps to Check

Select the NEET 2nd/second Round Allotment List 2019 link.

The link will redirect you to a PDF

Enter your registration or roll number and other required fields.

Click on Submit button.

Save the results for future reference.

Admit Card of NEET 2019.

Result/rank letter of NEET 2019 issued by MCC/CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education).

Proof of Date of Birth (if not mentioned in the matriculation certificate) and identity.

Mark-sheet and Certificate of Class X and XII.

Eight passports sized photographs.

Provisional allotment letter.

Migration certificate from the university.

One set of self-attested copies of all the certificates.

SC/ST/OBC certificate.

Physical disability certificate.